Bryson was recalled from AHL Rochester to the taxi squad Sunday.

With news that Jake McCabe (leg) likely will miss significant time, Bryson and Casey Fitzgerald were both called up to add depth on the blue line. A fourth-round pick in 2017, Bryson has yet to make his NHL debut. However, the 23-year-old has showcased some offensive upside in the minors, generating 30 points over 66 career AHL games.