Bryson scored a goal in Monday's 4-3 loss to Florida.

Bryson tallied Buffalo's first goal of the contest near the midway point of the opening period. With the twine finder, the 28-year-old blueliner is up to two goals, five points, 10 shots on net and 14 blocks through 28 games this season. His second goal of the year helped him set a new career high in twine finders and also snapped his eight-game scoreless streak. He remains off the fantasy radar in all formats until he finds a way to maintain consistent playing time amidst a strong defenseman room in Buffalo.