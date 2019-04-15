Sabres' Jacob Bryson: Secures entry-level deal
Bryson agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Buffalo on Monday.
Bryson -- who will forgo his senior season at Providence -- is set to sign an amatuer tryout with AHL Rochester for the rest of 2018-19 before his deal kicks in next year. During his three collegiate seasons, the blueliner racked up 73 points in 121 contests. With the plethora of young talent on the Sabres' blue line, the club will likely give the 2017 fourth-round pick a year or two to develop in the minors, though the occasional call-up isn't out of the question.
