Interim coach Don Granato said that Bryson (undisclosed) is on track to play in Wednesday's game versus the Flyers, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Bryson missed Monday's game, but all indications are that he'll be back in action Wednesday. The 23-year-old has suited up in 13 of the last 15 games, averaging 19:29 of ice time and recording two points. Bryson will likely bump Matt Irwin out of the lineup.