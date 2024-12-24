Bryson notched an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 7-1 win over the Islanders.

Bryson was in the lineup for a second straight game after being scratched in four of five contests from Dec. 11-20. The 27-year-old ended his 13-game drought when he assisted on a Beck Malenstyn goal in the first period. Bryson looks to be in competition with Dennis Gilbert for the left side of the third pairing, but both could end up out of the lineup when Owen Power or Bowen Byram play on their natural side and Henri Jokiharju is in action, as the Sabres are carrying six lefties on defense.