Bryson registered an assist in Monday's 3-2 defeat to Edmonton.

Bryson finally ended his 26-game pointless streak that stretched back to Dec. 7 versus Columbus. Still, if the 25-year-old blueliner can pick up at least one more point this season, he'll match his career best of 10 set last season. GIven his lack of offensive upside, Bryson shouldn't be expected to offer more than low-end fantasy value moving forward.