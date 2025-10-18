Bryson will not return to Saturday's game against Florida due to an upper-body injury.

Bryson fell awkwardly into the boards after a collision with Florida's Jonah Gadjovich and did not return to the bench after the first intermission on Saturday. The 27-year-old has averaged just 11:30 of ice time per game this season, and with just 44 points in 258 career NHL games, he should not be on your fantasy radar. If the injury forces Bryson to miss any time, Zach Metsa looks primed to make his NHL debut.