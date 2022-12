Bryson dished out two assists in Wednesday's 9-4 win over the Blue Jackets.

Bryson's helpers came 3:09 apart late in the second period. He helped out on Tage Thompson's fifth goal of the night, then assisted on Alex Tuch's marker in the final minute of the middle frame. Bryson's only other multi-point performance this season came Oct. 20, and he has eight points in 22 appearances overall.