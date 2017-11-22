Sabres' Jacob Josefson: Back in action Wednesday
Josefson (undisclosed) will return to the lineup for Wednesday's matchup with the Oilers, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Though he will need to be officially activated from injured reserve prior to Wednesday's contest, all signs point to Josefson returning to action after missing the last 15 games to injury. All the same, the Swedish pivot is nothing more than a bottom-six depth option that doesn't provide much in the way of offense, so he can be safely ignored in the majority of formats.
