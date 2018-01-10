Sabres' Jacob Josefson: Considered day-to-day
Josefson (lower body) is day-to-day after exiting Tuesday's game versus Winnipeg early due to injury, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Josefson has already been sidelined twice this season with significant injuries and while this latest one doesn't appear to be serious, fantasy owners will no doubt be disappointed he can't seem to stay on the ice. In his limited outings (19), the center has garnered a pair of goals, two helpers and 20 blocks. Benoit Pouliot figures to slot into the lineup if Josefson is unable to go against the Blue Jackets on Thursday.
