Josefson (undisclosed) might be available for Wednesday's tilt against the Wild.

Josefson -- who has missed the Sabres' previous 15 outings -- would likely slot into a fourth line role. If the center is given the all-clear, Buffalo will not need to make any corresponding roster moves as it is already below the 23-man roster limit. Look for an update from the club prior to puck drop.

