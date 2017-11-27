Josefson (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Monday, per the official NHL.com media site.

After head coach Phil Housley announced that the Swede would miss four-to-six weeks with his ailment, this transaction was always a formality. Josefson has been hampered by injuries all of 2017-18 but still notched two points in nine games so far during his first season with Buffalo, and will likely return around the New Year.