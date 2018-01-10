Josefson (lower body) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

The Sabres will play Thursday against the Blue Jackets before taking their league-mandated five-day break, so Josefson could end up only missing one contest due to his lower-body injury. Either way, the 26-year-old pivot's absence won't impact many fantasy lineups, as he's only notched two goals and four points in 19 games this campaign.