Josefson (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Friday.

Considering Josefson was classified by coach Phil Housley as week-to-week, it shouldn't come as a surprise the team decided to place the center on IR. With the additional spot on the 23-man roster, the Sabres recalled defenseman Taylor Fedun from AHL Rochester.

