Sabres' Jacob Josefson: Lands on IR
Josefson (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Friday.
Considering Josefson was classified by coach Phil Housley as week-to-week, it shouldn't come as a surprise the team decided to place the center on IR. With the additional spot on the 23-man roster, the Sabres recalled defenseman Taylor Fedun from AHL Rochester.
More News
Sabres' Jacob Josefson: Out week-to-week•
Sabres' Jacob Josefson: Won't play Tuesday•
Sabres' Jacob Josefson: Leaves Sunday's game•
Sabres' Jacob Josefson: Tabbed as shootout specialist•
Sabres' Jacob Josefson: Will don swords on sweater in 2017-18•
Devils' Jacob Josefson: Expected to be available Thursday•
