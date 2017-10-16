Play

Josefson (undisclosed) left Monday's game against Anaheim in the second period and did not return.

Josefson suffered what seems to be an ankle injury midway through the second frame, and finished the night with just 7:18 of ice time. The bottom-six forward's status will be updated in the future, and his status for Buffalo's next game against Vegas on Tuesday is questionable.

