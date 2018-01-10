Josefson left Tuesday's game against the Jets with an undisclosed injury and won't return, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Josefson has already missed 24 games this season with an ankle injury, and he has just two goals and two assists in the 18 games he has suited up for. In a bottom-six role without power-play minutes, Josefson isn't much of a fantasy threat anyway. More details on Josefson's injury should be available after Tuesday's game, and his next chance to suit up will be Thursday against the Blue Jackets.