Josefson will be out 4-6 weeks with an ankle injury.

Josefson already missed a big chunk of the season with what then called a "lower-body injury," and he only managed to play two full games before hurting his ankle. At least the Sabres already have plenty of experience playing without Josefson this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop