Sabres' Jacob Josefson: Out week-to-week
Josefson (undisclosed) missed Tuesday's game against Vegas and is now out week-to-week according to head coach Phil Housley.
Josefson's injury was suffered Sunday against Anaheim when he was forced to leave the game in the second period. It's believed to be an ankle injury, but it hasn't been confirmed. Josefson has played in six games for the Sabres after spending seven seasons with the Devils, and he's averaging just 11:01 per game.
