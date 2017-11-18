Josefson (undisclosed) remains week-to-week, according to head coach Phil Housley, the Olean Times Herald reports.

Signed after seven seasons with the Devils, Josefson has appeared in just six games with the Sabres. He's a versatile bottom-six forward but hasn't shown any significant improvement since breaking into the league, with a career high of 14 points.

