Sabres' Jacob Josefson: Sights set on return
Josefson (ankle) is aiming to return in the upcoming week and will be re-evaluated Monday.
The veteran pivot has missed the last nine games but was able to fully participate in Sunday's practice, a positive sign for his potential return. Buffalo's next contest is Tuesday against the Bruins, so expect the team to put out another update ahead of puck drop.
