Josefson (undisclosed) is now considered day-to-day, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Josefson's status was upgraded after being week-to-week a couple of days ago. The versatile forward has appeared in just six games for the Sabres this season. While his return likely won't move the needle much for the struggling Sabres, having a healthy lineup will be a move in the right direction. Josefson will not play Monday against Columbus, which means recent call-up Kyle Criscuolo will draw into the lineup.