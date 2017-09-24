Sabres' Jacob Josefson: Tabbed as shootout specialist
Josefson will be one of the Sabres' top options in the shootout, The Buffalo News reports.
The Sabres were 2-6 in the shootout last year and 6-for-27 in their attempts. Josefson, meanwhile, is 10-for-18 in his career, which will improve Buffalo's chances of winning. Josefson's also versatile enough to play center or wing and move up and down the depth chart with ease. He's slated to be either the third or fourth-line center, and may even see some power play time, but likely won't produce enough to be worth owning in most fantasy formats. Josefson's career high is 14 points.
More News
-
Sabres' Jacob Josefson: Will don swords on sweater in 2017-18•
-
Devils' Jacob Josefson: Expected to be available Thursday•
-
Devils' Jacob Josefson: Out again Tuesday•
-
Devils' Jacob Josefson: Shows up for morning skate Saturday•
-
Devils' Jacob Josefson: No return date upcoming•
-
Devils' Jacob Josefson: Still out Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...