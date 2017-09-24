Josefson will be one of the Sabres' top options in the shootout, The Buffalo News reports.

The Sabres were 2-6 in the shootout last year and 6-for-27 in their attempts. Josefson, meanwhile, is 10-for-18 in his career, which will improve Buffalo's chances of winning. Josefson's also versatile enough to play center or wing and move up and down the depth chart with ease. He's slated to be either the third or fourth-line center, and may even see some power play time, but likely won't produce enough to be worth owning in most fantasy formats. Josefson's career high is 14 points.