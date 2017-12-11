Josefson (ankle) skated Monday but remains week-to-week.

Josefson is ahead of schedule, but there's no return date set. The Sabres will be careful not to rush him back, because the last time Josefson returned ahead of schedule, he re-injured his ankle. The veteran forward has two points in nine games this season in his first season with the Sabres.

