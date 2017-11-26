Sabres' Jacob Josefson: Tweaks injury Saturday
Josefson aggravated his existing lower-body injury Saturday against the Canadiens, Brian Koziol of WGR 500 Radio reports.
Josefson was nursing a mystery ailment, but it was discovered Saturday he suffered a lower-body injury. In his two games since returning from this injury, he logged 13:05 of ice time per game, scoring one goal, one assist and recording a plus-2 rating. His next game will be against the Lightning on Tuesday, and if Josefson is unable to play, either Matt Moulson or Kyle Criscuolo will likely fill the void.
