Josefson is considered week-to-week moving forward due to a lower-body issue.

Josefson's injury will likely have a larger impact on the Sabres than it does on most fantasy rosters. The 27-year-old pivot owns just four points (two goals, two assists) over 39 games this season and hasn't lived up to his 20th overall billing from the 2009 NHL entry draft in his career. He can be considered out indefinitely until his timeline is updated again and there is a possibility Josefson has already played the last game of his 2017-18 campaign with only a few weeks remaining in the regular season.