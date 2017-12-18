Josefson (ankle) could return to action Tuesday against Boston, with a determination to be made following the game-day skate.

Injuries have limited Josefson to a mere nine outings this season in which he has tallied one goal, one helper and 11 blocked shots. If the center is given the all-clear, he will need to be activated off injured reserve with a corresponding roster move for the team to stay under the 23-man limit.