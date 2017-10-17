Josefson (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day and will not suit up for Tuesday night's road contest against the Golden Knights.

The day-to-day designation indicates that Josefson's injury isn't anything serious and he'll likely aim his sights on a return for Friday's game against the Canucks. Regardless, the Swedish pivot has yet to record a point this season and is more of a bottom-six role player for the Sabres, keeping him off the fantasy radar in most formats.