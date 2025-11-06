Leschyshyn scored twice in AHL Rochester's 5-3 loss to Syracuse on Wednesday.

Leschyshyn played his part for the Americans, but the rest of the team didn't add much offense. The 26-year-old forward is up to five goals and two assists over 11 games in his first year in the Sabres' organization. He could get a call-up to Buffalo at some point in 2025-26, though he didn't see any NHL action with the Rangers last year.