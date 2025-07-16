Leschyshyn inked a one-year, two-way deal with the Sabres on Wednesday, per PuckPedia.

Leschyshyn was let go by the Rangers this offseason after the team failed to issue him a qualifying offer. Considering the 26-year-old center failed to make an NHL appearance for the club last season -- and played in just one game for the Rangers the year prior -- his departure shouldn't come as a surprise. While NHL minutes could be easier to come by for Leschyshyn with Buffalo, he still figures to spend the bulk of his time in the minors with AHL Rochester.