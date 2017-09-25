Sabres' Jake McCabe: Absent from Monday skate
McCabe (undisclosed) was not on the ice for Monday's skate, Amy Moritz of The Buffalo News reports.
There was no reason given for McCabe's unexpected absence, and Victor Antipin stepped into the third pairing next to Josh Gorges. McCabe's been a fixture on the Buffalo blue line for the past two seasons, scoring 34 points in 153 games, but he was benched late in the 2016-17 season for careless play. He gets a fresh start under new head coach Phil Housley, but he's also in an intense camp battle for a roster spot on a crowded blue line. In all likelihood, given McCabe's past production and experience, he'll begin the season on the third pairing or as a seventh defenseman. He needs to clear waivers if he's sent down to Rochester and the Sabres won't want to risk losing him for nothing. Consider McCabe day-to-day until further notice.
