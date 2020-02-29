Sabres' Jake McCabe: Assists in back-to-back games
McCabe posted an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.
McCabe had the secondary helper on Jeff Skinner's goal late in the third period. The blueliner now has 11 points in 61 games this season. McCabe has added 84 blocked shots, 82 hits and 68 shots on net in 2019-20 -- his usage is mostly as a defensive presence.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.