McCabe posted an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

McCabe had the secondary helper on Jeff Skinner's goal late in the third period. The blueliner now has 11 points in 61 games this season. McCabe has added 84 blocked shots, 82 hits and 68 shots on net in 2019-20 -- his usage is mostly as a defensive presence.