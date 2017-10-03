Sabres' Jake McCabe: Back at practice
McCabe (shoulder) returned to practice Tuesday.
While the team has given no further indication as to if McCabe will be able to suit up for Buffalo's opening game against Montreal, the defenseman's participation in morning skate serves as an excellent sign that he's at least trending in the right direction. Expect an update from the Sabres closer to Thursday's showdown.
