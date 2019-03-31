Sabres' Jake McCabe: Back in action
McCabe (undisclosed) will return to the lineup for Sunday's game against Columbus, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
McCabe was injured in the March 2 contest against Toronto and missed the following 13 games with his mysterious injury. With just 14 points in 55 games, he doesn't have much fantasy value as the regular season winds down.
