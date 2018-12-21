Sabres' Jake McCabe: Back in action
McCabe will play Friday against the Capitals.
McCabe had been on the shelf for the past nine games, but makes his return ahead of Buffalo's back-to-back games before the holiday break. He has 10 points in 25 games this season.
