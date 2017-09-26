Sabres' Jake McCabe: Bothered by sore shoulder
Head coach Phil Housley said McCabe has a sore shoulder, the Olean Times Herald reports.
McCabe is considered week-to-week, and with the season opener on Oct. 5 just a week away, this certainly puts his status in doubt. The former Wisconsin Badgers captain appeared in 76 games for the Sabres last year, and he'll likely play a third-pairing role upon returning. Considering how deep Buffalo's blue line is this year, McCabe is an afterthought in most fantasy leagues despite his ability to provide some scoring and peripheral stats.
