Sabres' Jake McCabe: Can't find scoresheet
McCabe is in the midst of a 13-game point drought.
Despite playing on the top defense pairing for much of the year, McCabe's offense hasn't increased. He has just seven points in 41 contests. He isn't seeing time on the power play, as he's being used in a shut down role. He does have 60 hits and 61 blocks, but McCabe is likely best left on the waiver wire until he finds some offense.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.