McCabe is in the midst of a 13-game point drought.

Despite playing on the top defense pairing for much of the year, McCabe's offense hasn't increased. He has just seven points in 41 contests. He isn't seeing time on the power play, as he's being used in a shut down role. He does have 60 hits and 61 blocks, but McCabe is likely best left on the waiver wire until he finds some offense.