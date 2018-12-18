Sabres' Jake McCabe: Closing in on return
McCabe (upper body) is expected to return either Friday on the road against the Capitals or Saturday against the visiting Ducks, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.
McCabe reportedly has skated eight of the last nine days, and it doesn't sound like there is much left for him to prove from a recovery standpoint. However, reading between the lines, McCabe will not play Tuesday evening against the Panthers.
