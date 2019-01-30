Sabres' Jake McCabe: Collects assist
McCabe tallied an assist in Tuesday's win over Columbus.
The helper gives McCabe 13 points on the year, which surpasses last year's total of 12. He's enjoying a nice bounce back season, and could conceivably hit a career-high in points should he collect eight more down the stretch.
