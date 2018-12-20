Sabres' Jake McCabe: Could return Friday
McCabe could return for Friday's clash with the Capitals, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
McCabe has missed the Sabres' past nine games, but he's closing in on a return. Buffalo also plays Saturday against Anaheim, which could be his return date should he need the extra day. McCabe has 10 points in 25 games on the year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...