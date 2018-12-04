McCabe (upper body) could play versus Toronto on Tuesday, Lance Lysowski of the Buffalo News reports.

McCabe has missed the Sabres past two outings, but is considered a game-time decision for Tuesday's game against the Maple Leafs. McCabe has 10 points in 25 games, and lost both games he was absent. Having him back in the lineup would be a big boost to their defense.

