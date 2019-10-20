McCabe notched an assist and added three blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

The 26-year-old defenseman had a hand in Jeff Skinner's third-period goal. McCabe isn't well known for offense, with a career-high 20 points coming in 2016-17. However, McCabbe does have 20 hits and 27 blocked shots in nine appearances this season, and he's skating on the top pairing for the Sabres, so a little offense is bound to come his way.