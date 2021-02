McCabe will require a 6-to-8 month recovery after suffering ACL, MCL and meniscus injuries to his right knee during Saturday's win over the Devils.

McCabe has been a consistent defenseman for the Sabres this season, and he finished with three points and 22 hits over 13 games. The 27-year-old likely will land on long-term injured reserve within the next couple of days. That move will free up $2.85 million towards the Sabres' salary cap. McCabe will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.