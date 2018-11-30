Sabres' Jake McCabe: Exits due to injury
McCabe (undisclosed) won't return to Thursday's game against Tampa Bay.
The specific nature of McCabe's injury has yet to be revealed, but he should be considered questionable at best for Friday's matchup with Florida at this point. If McCabe's unable to go, Lawrence Pilut will likely draw into the lineup and make his NHL debut against the Panthers.
