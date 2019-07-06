Sabres' Jake McCabe: Files for arbitration
McCabe filed for salary arbitration Friday.
McCabe had a large role on the blue line last season, averaging just under 19 minutes of ice time over 59 games. The Sabres extended a $1.775 million qualifying offer to the 25-year-old, but he seemingly would like something different. Considering the role McCabe had with the club last season, it would be easy to see both parties reaching an agreement before the arbitration hearings.
