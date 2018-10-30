McCabe (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's home clash against the Flames, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

McCabe may not be a familiar name outside of Buffalo, though it's still worth tracking his availability for fantasy purposes. The Sabres' second-round (44th overall) draft pick has impressively produced one goal and six assists to complement a plus-2 rating over 11 games this season.