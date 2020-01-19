Sabres' Jake McCabe: Gets back on scoresheet with helper
McCabe notched an assist in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Predators.
McCabe went 17 appearances without a point entering Saturday's game. The defenseman has had a tough season offensively, with just eight points and 49 shots on goal through 46 contests. He's added 65 hits, 62 blocked shots and 33 PIM, but without much offense, fantasy owners won't need to take notice.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.