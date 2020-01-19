McCabe notched an assist in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Predators.

McCabe went 17 appearances without a point entering Saturday's game. The defenseman has had a tough season offensively, with just eight points and 49 shots on goal through 46 contests. He's added 65 hits, 62 blocked shots and 33 PIM, but without much offense, fantasy owners won't need to take notice.