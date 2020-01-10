McCabe (upper body) is slated to play in Saturday's game against the Canucks, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

McCabe sat out Thursday's contest versus the Blues due to an upper-body issue but will make a quick turnaround to be ready for the team's two games this weekend. The blueliner is in the midst of a slump, failing to tally a point in his last 13 games played and is likely unusable in most season-long and daily lineups at this point.