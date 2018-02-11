McCabe (thumb) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, per the NHL's official media site.

After information was released that McCabe would miss 3-to-4 weeks with his injury, this transaction is simply a formality so Buffalo can use an extra roster spot while the 24-year-old heals. Justin Falk and Victor Antipin will likely see more consistent ice time while McCabe remains out, and a return around the beginning of March remains the most likely.