Sabres' Jake McCabe: Headed to injured reserve
McCabe (thumb) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, per the NHL's official media site.
After information was released that McCabe would miss 3-to-4 weeks with his injury, this transaction is simply a formality so Buffalo can use an extra roster spot while the 24-year-old heals. Justin Falk and Victor Antipin will likely see more consistent ice time while McCabe remains out, and a return around the beginning of March remains the most likely.
