McCabe (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day, but won't return to the lineup versus the Red Wings on Thursday.

McCabe has only five more chances to slot back into the lineup before the end of the 2018-19 campaign, but appears to be trending in the right direction. The blueliner was on pace to reach the 20-point mark prior to getting hurt and should be able to achieve that level of production next year if he can stay out of the infirmary.