McCabe is leading the Sabres in even strength ice time per game (19:52), Travis Yost of The Buffalo News reports.

McCabe has been playing on a pairing with Rasmus Dahlin, and as a result, he's being exposed to more ice time. He doesn't get much time on the power play, but he's involved in penalty killing. The ice time, plus playing with such a talented partner, could lead to McCabe setting new career highs in goals and assists.